Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Increases Position in Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canaan Inc. (NASDAQ:CAN) by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 404,259 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,462 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Canaan were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Canaan by 124.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares during the period. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new stake in shares of Canaan during the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Canaan stock opened at $8.79 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.10. Canaan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 4.47.

Canaan (NASDAQ:CAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 15th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. Canaan had a net margin of 22.67% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm had revenue of $167.54 million during the quarter.

Canaan Company Profile

Canaan Inc engages in the research, design, and sale of integrated circuit (IC) final system products by integrating IC products for bitcoin mining and related components primarily in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved in the assembly of system products; and supply chain and distribution of system products.

