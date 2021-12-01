Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,032 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 48.3% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Roku during the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 218.2% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roku by 150.0% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. 62.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ROKU shares. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Roku from $490.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Roku from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Roku from $475.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Roku from $440.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Roku from $480.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $411.64.

ROKU stock opened at $227.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $347.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $222.32 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The stock has a market cap of $30.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.42. Roku had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 11.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 5,093 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.02, for a total transaction of $1,823,395.86. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,622,982.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,751,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 431,992 shares of company stock worth $132,969,240 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

