Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $2.83 Million Stock Holdings in Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,577 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Tactile Systems Technology were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Tactile Systems Technology by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Tactile Systems Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tactile Systems Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $62.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $70.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Tactile Systems Technology from $44.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ TCMD opened at $19.50 on Wednesday. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.81 and a fifty-two week high of $64.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.71. The company has a market capitalization of $386.55 million, a P/E ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.20). Tactile Systems Technology had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 6.32%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tactile Systems Technology

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc is a medical technology company. It develops and provides innovative medical devices for the treatment of chronic diseases at home. The company focus on advancing the standard of care in treating chronic diseases in the home setting to improve patient outcomes and quality of life and help control rising healthcare expenditures.

