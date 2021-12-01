Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys New Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 60,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,293,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTEB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,340.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $2,728,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $2,931,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 70,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,009 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTEB opened at $55.03 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.10. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.