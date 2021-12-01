Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 53,883 Shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,539 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,883 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.10% of 1Life Healthcare worth $2,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $1,125,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 16.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 28,702 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 1.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $2,508,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEM opened at $15.93 on Wednesday. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.79 and a twelve month high of $59.82. The company has a quick ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.79 and a 200 day moving average of $26.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.73 and a beta of 1.36.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.16). 1Life Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 20.34% and a negative net margin of 32.50%. The business had revenue of $151.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.13) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 1Life Healthcare, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ONEM. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $38.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays began coverage on 1Life Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $46.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on 1Life Healthcare from $55.50 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on 1Life Healthcare from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.27.

In related news, Director David P. Kennedy sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $68,672.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as employer sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

