Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,851 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth $5,248,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 203,463 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,762,000 after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter valued at about $1,036,444,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 10.4% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 504,278 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $88,637,000 after buying an additional 47,313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.2% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 17,470 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $144.90 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $143.11 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 132.94, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $174.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays downgraded shares of Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $218.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.59.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

Read More: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.