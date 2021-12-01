Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,667 Shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth $141,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 22.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 39.7% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 132,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,631,000 after acquiring an additional 37,578 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 38.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 38,531 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,678,000 after buying an additional 10,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 36.3% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 30,769 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,937,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $144.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,922 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total transaction of $1,588,637.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 17,078 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $1,599,183.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS opened at $85.37 on Wednesday. Exact Sciences Co. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $159.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.08). Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 46.14%. The firm had revenue of $456.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About Exact Sciences

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a molecular diagnostics company, which focuses on the early detection and prevention of colorectal cancer. It developed Cologuard, a screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. The company was founded on February 10, 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

