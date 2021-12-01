Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €32.40 ($36.82).

EVK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €36.00 ($40.91) price target on Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Warburg Research set a €33.00 ($37.50) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank set a €32.00 ($36.36) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($34.09) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €35.00 ($39.77) target price on Evonik Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

FRA EVK traded up €0.28 ($0.32) on Tuesday, reaching €26.70 ($30.34). The company had a trading volume of 788,262 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average is €27.70 and its 200 day moving average is €28.38. Evonik Industries has a 52-week low of €26.78 ($30.43) and a 52-week high of €32.97 ($37.47).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

