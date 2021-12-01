Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.27.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Evolution Mining to a “hold” rating and set a $4.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie raised shares of Evolution Mining from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Evolution Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Evolution Mining from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Evolution Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Evolution Mining stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.82. 16,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,689. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $2.40 and a 12 month high of $4.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.16.

Evolution Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration of gold mines. It operates through the following segments: Cowal, Mungari, Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, Edna May, Cracow, Ernest Henry, Exploration, and Corporate. The company was founded on June 21, 2000 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

