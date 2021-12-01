eve Sleep (LON:EVE) Stock Price Down 1.8%

eve Sleep plc (LON:EVE) shares traded down 1.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.60 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.80 ($0.04). 1,138,329 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 2,709,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.85 ($0.04).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £7.67 million and a PE ratio of -2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.09.

Get eve Sleep alerts:

In other news, insider Mike Lloyd acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, with a total value of £6,000 ($7,839.04).

eve Sleep plc operates as a direct to consumer sleep brand in the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company designs, brands, markets, and sells mattresses, bed frames, pillows, bedding products, and sleep accessories, as well as child and baby cot mattress and bedding.

Further Reading: What is a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for eve Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eve Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.