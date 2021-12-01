Evan Bakst Buys 10,000 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Director Evan Bakst bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.57 per share, with a total value of $105,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.10 on Wednesday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $19.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

Get Alphatec alerts:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $62.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.43 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 92.96% and a negative net margin of 61.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.35 EPS for the current year.

ATEC has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.50 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Alphatec by 6.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,638 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 7,934.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,019,541 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $16,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,852 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Alphatec by 52.6% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 85,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 29,300 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Alphatec by 35.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 698,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,698,000 after acquiring an additional 181,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in Alphatec by 23.1% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 46,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 8,691 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

See Also: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.