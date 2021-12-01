Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Get Eurofins Scientific alerts:

ERFSF opened at $128.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.05. Eurofins Scientific has a one year low of $71.51 and a one year high of $151.96.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Receive News & Ratings for Eurofins Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eurofins Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.