Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Earns “Equal Weight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Eurofins Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

ERFSF traded down $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $128.24. The company had a trading volume of 1,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233. Eurofins Scientific has a 12-month low of $71.51 and a 12-month high of $151.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.05.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

