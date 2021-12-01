Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $334.53.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ESS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $359.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Essex Property Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $381.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $335.00 target price on the stock.

Get Essex Property Trust alerts:

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 2,412 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $854,643.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 31,362 shares of Essex Property Trust stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.72, for a total value of $10,779,746.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 75,377 shares of company stock valued at $25,774,457. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,362,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,108,829,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Essex Property Trust by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 5,535,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,769,943,000 after acquiring an additional 450,710 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,372,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $438,022,000 after purchasing an additional 10,082 shares in the last quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd grew its stake in Essex Property Trust by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 1,059,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $317,834,000 after buying an additional 492,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 839,016 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $251,713,000 after buying an additional 32,997 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Essex Property Trust stock traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $337.05. 7,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,426. Essex Property Trust has a 1 year low of $226.79 and a 1 year high of $357.90. The company has a market capitalization of $21.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $336.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $323.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by ($1.28). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 31.27%. The business had revenue of $360.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.15 EPS. Essex Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Essex Property Trust will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.51%.

About Essex Property Trust

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Essex Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essex Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.