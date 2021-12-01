Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Shares Acquired by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 8.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 311,474 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $8,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EPRT. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 20.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,958,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,498,099 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,545,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,346,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224,481 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 10.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,609,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,056,000 after acquiring an additional 537,421 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 19.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,242,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,770,000 after acquiring an additional 842,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 13.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,518,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,089,000 after purchasing an additional 301,211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EPRT opened at $27.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.68 and a twelve month high of $32.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 34.78% and a return on equity of 3.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.29%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EPRT shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.86.

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

