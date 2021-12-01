ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.
Shares of GWH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.92.
ESS Tech Company Profile
ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc
