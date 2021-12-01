ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of ESS Tech in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of GWH opened at $15.95 on Tuesday. ESS Tech has a 1-year low of $7.22 and a 1-year high of $28.92.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ESS Tech stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of ESS Tech Inc (NYSE:GWH) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 878,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,778,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.81% of ESS Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc

