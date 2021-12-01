eServGlobal (LON:ESG) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.45

eServGlobal Limited (LON:ESG)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 5.45 ($0.07) and traded as low as GBX 4.88 ($0.06). eServGlobal shares last traded at GBX 5.45 ($0.07), with a volume of 2,782,538 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £65.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5.45.

About eServGlobal (LON:ESG)

eServGlobal Limited provides telecommunications software solutions to mobile and financial service providers in the Middle East, the Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Central and South America. It provides various transaction services, including digital wallets, commerce, remittance, recharge, rapid service connection, and business analytics.

