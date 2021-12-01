ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) Short Interest Down 57.1% in November

ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a decline of 57.1% from the October 31st total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of ERYP stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,112. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.39. ERYTECH Pharma has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $13.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ERYTECH Pharma stock. BVF Inc. IL lifted its holdings in ERYTECH Pharma S.A. (NASDAQ:ERYP) by 110.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,314,656 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 689,656 shares during the quarter. BVF Inc. IL owned 4.98% of ERYTECH Pharma worth $6,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ERYP. JMP Securities lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of ERYTECH Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

About ERYTECH Pharma

ERYTech Pharma SA is a biopharmaceutical company, which develops medical products. The firm conducts research and development of innovative red blood cell-based therapeutics for cancer and orphan diseases. The company was founded by Pierre-Olivier Goineau and Yann Godfrin on November 22, 2004 and is headquartered in Lyon, France.

