Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $95.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 16.85% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed, real estate investment trust. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties stock traded down $3.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,753,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 790,412. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $83.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.48. The firm has a market cap of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 0.55. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a one year low of $57.97 and a one year high of $88.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.09 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 20.04% and a net margin of 21.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity LifeStyle Properties will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELS. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9,587.4% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,550,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $263,846,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,962 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 58.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,545,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $486,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,572 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 18.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,413,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,071,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 76.4% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,480,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,630,000 after purchasing an additional 641,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,627,000. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

