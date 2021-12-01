Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Equinix, Inc. (REIT) (NASDAQ:EQIX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $886.12.

Several research firms have issued reports on EQIX. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Equinix from $731.00 to $732.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen lowered shares of Equinix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $880.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $950.00 target price for the company.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ EQIX traded up $2.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $814.54. 7,577 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,204. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $797.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $807.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Equinix has a 12-month low of $586.73 and a 12-month high of $885.26. The firm has a market cap of $73.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.99, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.34.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.97 by ($4.29). Equinix had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $2.87 per share. This represents a $11.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is 241.68%.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $872.80, for a total transaction of $1,264,687.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $783.00, for a total transaction of $111,969.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,867 shares of company stock valued at $3,297,748 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $203,143,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Equinix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 840,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,171,000 after purchasing an additional 22,648 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth approximately $1,829,000. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 285.8% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. boosted its holdings in Equinix by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 3,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,826,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Company Profile

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.