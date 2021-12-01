EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

EQT AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EQBBF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

EQBBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nordea Equity Research downgraded shares of EQT AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of EQT AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

Get EQT AB (publ) alerts:

OTCMKTS:EQBBF opened at $60.77 on Monday. EQT AB has a fifty-two week low of $28.00 and a fifty-two week high of $60.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.26.

EQT AB (publ) is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments. The firm focuses on Private Capital & Real Asset segments. It seeks to focus on investment opportunities in Australia and New Zealand. It seeks to take a majority stake. EQT AB (publ) was founded in 2012 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden and additional office in Sydney, Australia.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Receive News & Ratings for EQT AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.