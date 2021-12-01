Epiphany Technology Acquisition (NASDAQ:EPHY) Sees Large Volume Increase

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EPHY) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 3,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 65,048 shares.The stock last traded at $9.79 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.73.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 93,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Epiphany Technology Acquisition by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 11,640 shares in the last quarter. 54.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Epiphany Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

