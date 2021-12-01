Enzyme Finance Price Reaches $40.29 (MLN)

Enzyme Finance (CURRENCY:MLN) traded 5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Enzyme Finance has a market cap of $59.51 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Enzyme Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Enzyme Finance has traded 4.6% higher against the dollar. One Enzyme Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $40.29 or 0.00121334 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Enzyme Finance alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003400 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00044321 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.87 or 0.00235353 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00007855 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50.34 or 0.00088508 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Enzyme Finance Profile

Enzyme Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was January 26th, 2019. Enzyme Finance’s total supply is 1,523,837 coins and its circulating supply is 1,477,053 coins. Enzyme Finance’s official Twitter account is @melonprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Enzyme empowers users to build and scale investment strategies of their choice – from discretionary and robot to ETFs and market-making. Its second-generation smart contract-enforced platform is thoroughly tested and audited before any mainnet deployments are made. Enzyme Finance was formerly known as Melon Protocol. The token has a new icon and name, but the MLN ticker and contract address stay the same. MLN is used to pay for various functions throughout the fund creation process and investment lifecycle. “

Buying and Selling Enzyme Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enzyme Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enzyme Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Enzyme Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Enzyme Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Enzyme Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.