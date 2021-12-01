Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,776. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.
Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile
