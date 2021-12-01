Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group (OTCMKTS:EUBG) saw a significant drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 48.1% from the October 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 191,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EUBG traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,776. Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.45.

Get Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group alerts:

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Company Profile

Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group is an exploration and development company. It is engaged in the exploration, mining and sale of rare earths, primarily tantalum. The company was founded on April 21, 1999 and is headquartered in North Las Vegas, NV.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entrepreneur Universe Bright Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.