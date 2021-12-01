Entrada Therapeutics Inc’s (NASDAQ:TRDA) Quiet Period Will End on December 8th

Entrada Therapeutics’ (NASDAQ:TRDA) quiet period will end on Wednesday, December 8th. Entrada Therapeutics had issued 9,075,000 shares in its IPO on October 29th. The total size of the offering was $181,500,000 based on an initial share price of $20.00. During Entrada Therapeutics’ quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Entrada Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of Entrada Therapeutics stock opened at $29.78 on Wednesday. Entrada Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $20.00 and a 12-month high of $36.85.

Entrada Therapeutics Inc is a biopharmaceutical company aiming to transform the lives of patients by establishing a new class of medicines, Endosomal Escape Vehicles(TM) to engage intracellular targets. Entrada Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

