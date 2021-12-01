Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENSC opened at $1.58 on Tuesday. Ensysce Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $23.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.40.

Ensysce Biosciences Company Profile

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotech company, engages in developing various prescription drugs. The company is developing tamper-proof opioids using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platforms. Its products treat severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by opioid abuse.

