ENI (NYSE:E) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 9,133 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 303,290 shares.The stock last traded at $26.97 and had previously closed at $26.29.

E has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$16.00 price target on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.01.

ENI (NYSE:E) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter. ENI had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 2.53%. Sell-side analysts predict that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were paid a dividend of $0.724 per share. This is an increase from ENI’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. This represents a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th. ENI’s payout ratio is currently 139.22%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 110,116 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $268,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in ENI by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 746,743 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $18,213,000 after purchasing an additional 41,862 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ENI by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 206,110 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after purchasing an additional 43,214 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ENI in the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About ENI (NYSE:E)

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

