Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Holdings Raised by Green Square Capital Advisors LLC

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 19,566 shares during the quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ET. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,012,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,660,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Energy Transfer by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,209 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 37.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

In other news, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Energy Transfer stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.61. The company had a trading volume of 105,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,503,479. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer LP has a 52 week low of $6.03 and a 52 week high of $11.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.49 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.32.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.153 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.89%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

Featured Article: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.