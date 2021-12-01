Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) Shares Up 6.4%

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR)’s stock price shot up 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.47 and last traded at $9.47. 76,503 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,379,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.90.

A number of research firms have issued reports on UUUU. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 1.50.

Energy Fuels (NYSEAMERICAN:UUUU) (TSE:EFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 17.28% and a negative net margin of 1,815.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Energy Fuels Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dennis Lyle Higgs sold 17,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total value of $165,579.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Energy Fuels by 309.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 6,505 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Energy Fuels in the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Energy Fuels, Inc is a mining development company, which engages in the exploration and evaluation of uranium and vanadium properties. The firm’s projects include Nichols Ranch, Alta Mesa, and White Mesa Mill. The company was founded by George E. L. Glasier and John David Mason in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

