Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $7.58

Shares of Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.58 and last traded at $7.61, with a volume of 710840 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.70.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Enel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The company has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.86.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

