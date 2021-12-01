Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €10.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.50 ($11.93) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a €9.70 ($11.02) target price on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($9.66) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €9.00 ($10.23) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.20 ($10.45) price target on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €9.10 ($10.34).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12 month low of €4.16 ($4.73) and a 12 month high of €5.59 ($6.35).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.