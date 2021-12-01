Enbridge (TSE:ENB) PT Lowered to C$55.00

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) had its price objective decreased by analysts at CIBC from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.75% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut Enbridge to a “hold” rating and set a C$56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Enbridge from C$55.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 target price on Enbridge and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$54.88.

Shares of TSE:ENB opened at C$47.93 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97. The company has a market cap of C$97.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$51.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$49.81. Enbridge has a fifty-two week low of C$40.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$54.00.

Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$11.47 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Enbridge will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

