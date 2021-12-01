Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) Stock Price Down 7.1%

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) was down 7.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.25 and last traded at $85.32. Approximately 7,674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 153,333 shares. The stock had previously closed at $91.89.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ENTA shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.56.

Get Enanta Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.58 and a beta of 0.63.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.09. Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 18.53% and a negative net margin of 81.38%. The firm had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.65 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.55) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Enanta Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Jay R. Luly sold 4,516 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $266,714.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nathalie Adda sold 13,453 shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $942,920.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,563 shares of company stock valued at $2,304,747 over the last ninety days. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,059 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. 93.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA)

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enanta Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.