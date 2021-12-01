Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. (NYSE:EPWR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,100 shares, an increase of 128.0% from the October 31st total of 13,200 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. boosted its position in Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 229.1% during the second quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 82,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $809,000 after purchasing an additional 57,590 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I during the first quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 97.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 146,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 72,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I by 4.3% during the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 235,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after buying an additional 9,787 shares during the last quarter. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EPWR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.81. The stock had a trading volume of 16,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,914. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.77. Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $10.35.

Empowerment & Inclusion Capital I Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses. The company was incorporated in 1999 and is based in New York, New York.

