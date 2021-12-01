EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Issues Earnings Results

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. EMCORE had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS.

NASDAQ:EMKR traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,920. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.59 and a 200 day moving average of $8.30. The company has a market capitalization of $256.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78 and a beta of 1.27. EMCORE has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $10.87.

Get EMCORE alerts:

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 74.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 176.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,913 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 393.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 721.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,968 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in EMCORE by 12.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 60,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EMKR shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on EMCORE from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised EMCORE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.94.

EMCORE Company Profile

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It offers catv broadband transport and access; lasers and components; chip level devices; satellite RF fiber optic transport; wireless/distributed antenn systems; microwave components; fiber optics gyros, sensors, and navigation systems.

Recommended Story: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.