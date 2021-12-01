Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMT. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its position in American Tower by 43.0% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 40,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 114,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in American Tower by 160.4% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new position in American Tower in the second quarter worth about $13,719,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in American Tower by 4.1% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,665,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus lifted their price target on American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.14.

In other American Tower news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

American Tower stock opened at $262.48 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $272.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $275.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $303.72. The company has a market capitalization of $119.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.30.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. American Tower’s payout ratio is 95.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

