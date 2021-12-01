Ellevest Inc. Buys 612 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 23.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 32,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 9.1% in the third quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 24.2% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price target on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Truist Securities increased their price target on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Societe Generale upgraded AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.58.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $115.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $203.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $121.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.37 and a 200 day moving average of $113.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.01.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

