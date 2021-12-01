Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,637 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DocuSign by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,951,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,739,213,000 after acquiring an additional 628,686 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 24.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,978,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,243,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,690 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,661,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,862,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941,923 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 161.0% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,126,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,099,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161,881 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,092,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,048,000 after purchasing an additional 525,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.35% of the company’s stock.

DOCU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.20.

DocuSign stock opened at $246.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $264.79 and a 200-day moving average of $268.48. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.47 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.49 and a 1-year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $511.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Peter Solvik sold 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.91, for a total transaction of $2,335,462.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.52, for a total transaction of $3,181,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,620 shares of company stock valued at $12,521,414. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

