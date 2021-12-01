Elias A. Zerhouni Sells 3,409 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Director Elias A. Zerhouni sold 3,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.42, for a total transaction of $1,119,583.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Danaher stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $321.64. 3,342,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,422,889. The stock has a market cap of $229.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $308.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.61. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.65%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Danaher in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Danaher during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 88.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Danaher presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

