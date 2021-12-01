Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $7.55 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) will announce sales of $7.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Eli Lilly and’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $7.15 billion and the highest is $7.95 billion. Eli Lilly and reported sales of $7.44 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and will report full year sales of $27.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $27.38 billion to $28.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $27.68 billion to $27.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eli Lilly and.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by ($0.04). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 111.51% and a net margin of 21.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho cut their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $279.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Eli Lilly and from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.11.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 21,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.33, for a total value of $5,392,039.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 3.7% during the first quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 15.6% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 20.2% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. 81.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LLY traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $249.24. 236,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,361,707. The stock has a market cap of $238.42 billion, a PE ratio of 37.81, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Eli Lilly and has a twelve month low of $143.13 and a twelve month high of $275.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.96 and a 200 day moving average of $239.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

