Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Element Fleet Management Corp. (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$19.00 to C$16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Element Fleet Management from C$16.50 to C$15.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Element Fleet Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of Element Fleet Management stock opened at $9.58 on Wednesday. Element Fleet Management has a 12-month low of $9.22 and a 12-month high of $12.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

