Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Shares Down 5.9%

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)’s stock price fell 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $145.81 and last traded at $146.28. 29,632 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 917,925 shares. The stock had previously closed at $155.46.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ESTC. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Elastic from $194.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Elastic from $212.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.37.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.38. The company has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.05 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71.

In other Elastic news, Director Steven Schuurman sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.35, for a total transaction of $82,675,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $1,057,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 758,740 shares of company stock valued at $126,624,070 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $322,883,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $83,856,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elastic by 112.8% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,053,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,585,000 after purchasing an additional 558,509 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the second quarter valued at about $75,620,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elastic in the third quarter valued at about $40,376,000. 74.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Elastic NV engages in the provision of open source search and analytics engine services. It offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization. The firms Elastic Stack product comprises Elasticsearch, a distributed, real-time search and analytics engine, and data store for various types of data, including textual, numerical, geospatial, structured, and unstructured; Kibana, a user interface, management, and configuration interface for the Elastic Stack; Beats, a single-purpose data shippers for sending data from edge machines to Elasticsearch or Logstash; and Logstash, a data processing pipeline for ingesting data into Elasticsearch or other storage systems.

