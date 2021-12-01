Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. In the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 6.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0451 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Einsteinium has a total market capitalization of $10.03 million and approximately $85,208.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $214.65 or 0.00366551 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00005732 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001321 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001474 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000447 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002174 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,168,032 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

