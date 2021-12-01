eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.010-$0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.90 million-$22.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $21.82 million.eGain also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.030-$0.000 EPS.

Shares of eGain stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.44. 829 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 203,864. eGain has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $327.69 million, a P/E ratio of 61.65 and a beta of 0.37.

Get eGain alerts:

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. eGain had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $21.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS.

EGAN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of eGain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. TheStreet raised shares of eGain from a d rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.50.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.05, for a total transaction of $55,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,460,666.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Russell Christine sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.54, for a total transaction of $230,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 2.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 178,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of eGain by 462.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,212 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,285 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in eGain by 22.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in eGain by 8.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company’s stock.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for eGain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eGain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.