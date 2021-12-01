Efinity (EFI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $76.53 Million

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 30th. One Efinity coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges. Efinity has a market capitalization of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded down 11.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Efinity alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.83 or 0.00066671 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00071791 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.61 or 0.00094470 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,581.64 or 0.08073831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,031.92 or 1.00502483 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00021953 BTC.

Efinity Profile

Efinity’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin . Efinity’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Efinity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Efinity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Efinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Efinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Efinity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.