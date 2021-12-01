Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Trading Down 6.4%

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares dropped 6.4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.07 and last traded at $19.07. Approximately 4,089 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 151,125 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.60.

Get Edgewise Therapeutics alerts:

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.24.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). Analysts anticipate that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Edgewise Therapeutics news, insider Alan J. Russell sold 2,108 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,007.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Alan J. Russell sold 9,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $181,782.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,405 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,383 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EcoR1 Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 1,279,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,234,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 6,941 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC now owns 39,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 580,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,631,000 after buying an additional 12,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewise Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.