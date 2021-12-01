Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust (NYSE:EFL) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 56.4% from the October 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

EFL traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.30. 21,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,515. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $10.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.39.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EFL. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 18.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,744,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,343,000 after buying an additional 272,827 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,451,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 1,049.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 126,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after buying an additional 115,431 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust by 12.1% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 534,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after buying an additional 57,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E&G Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $539,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate 2022 Target Term Trust Company Profile

The Trust’s investment objectives are high current income and to return $9.851 per share (the original net asset value) to holders of common shares on or about October 31, 20222 (“Termination Date”).

