Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Upgraded to “B” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Eastman Chemical from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Eastman Chemical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Eastman Chemical from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $128.92.

NYSE:EMN opened at $104.29 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $108.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.97. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $96.27 and a twelve month high of $130.47. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 5.13%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,041,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,872,845,000 after buying an additional 238,735 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,628,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $778,386,000 after buying an additional 322,315 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,677,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,120,000 after buying an additional 25,673 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,407,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,484,000 after buying an additional 40,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,377,428 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,502,000 after buying an additional 11,871 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

