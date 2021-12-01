Eastern Bankshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:EBC)

Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

EBC opened at $20.13 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.30. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $14.34 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.75.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.95 million. Eastern Bankshares had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 4.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EBC shares. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

In related news, Director Greg Allen Sr. Shell sold 27,500 shares of Eastern Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $579,975.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the third quarter worth $486,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,484,000 after acquiring an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Eastern Bankshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 765,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,544,000 after acquiring an additional 28,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.19% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares Company Profile

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

