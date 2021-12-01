Eastern Bank Purchases 2,616 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 160,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,616 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Ameren were worth $13,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Ameren by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in Ameren by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Ameren by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameren alerts:

AEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.83.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $81.59 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 52-week low of $69.79 and a 52-week high of $90.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.57.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.